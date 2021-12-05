California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 8,271 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 403,349 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 141,194 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 211.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,750 shares of company stock worth $74,468. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

