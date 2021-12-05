California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,013 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Priority Technology by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Priority Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.23. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

