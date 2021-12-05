Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in November

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,476,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 1,986,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

