Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a PE ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

