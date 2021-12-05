Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $550.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 3671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.31. The stock has a market cap of £14.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Caffyns alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.