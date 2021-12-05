C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

CCCC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

