Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

