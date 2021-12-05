Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT opened at $9.05 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

