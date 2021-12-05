Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $236.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.