Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.43. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

