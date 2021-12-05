Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 301,444 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagen stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.