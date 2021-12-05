Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBU opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

