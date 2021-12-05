Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Target Price at $15.82

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.