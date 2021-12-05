Brokerages Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT at €89.17

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.39 ($100.44).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €82.50 ($93.75) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €0.65 ($0.74) during trading on Friday, hitting €67.55 ($76.76). 50,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.47. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 108.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($93.75).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

