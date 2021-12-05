Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $56.25

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 29,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

