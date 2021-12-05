Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $307.71

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

