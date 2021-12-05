Brokerages Set Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) PT at $23.83

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period.

NYSE PAX opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

