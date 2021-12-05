Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $139.67

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PAC opened at $118.79 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

