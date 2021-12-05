Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$51.67

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

AP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$35.40 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.