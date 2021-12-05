Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $34.08

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,783. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,138,656 shares of company stock valued at $41,744,709.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.