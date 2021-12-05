Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 676,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,727. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

