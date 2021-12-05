Brokerages Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

