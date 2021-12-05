Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $1.78. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 698,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

