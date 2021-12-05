Brokerages Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
CLI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About Mack-Cali Realty
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
