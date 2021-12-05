Brokerages Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 11.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.