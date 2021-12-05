Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $143.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.75 million and the highest is $150.60 million. Lindsay posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $649.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $667.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.58 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $696.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.32. 48,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,426. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $114.88 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

