Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

