Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.19. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.22. 65,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

