Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.27 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,863 shares of company stock worth $5,781,374. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 207,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

