Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of AR stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $21.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after buying an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 281,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.