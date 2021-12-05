Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 206,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $394.46 million, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

