Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

