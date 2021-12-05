Bridgeworth LLC Sells 969 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $95.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

