Bridgeworth LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

