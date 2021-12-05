Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

