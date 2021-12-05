Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.