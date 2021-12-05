Bridgeworth LLC Buys Shares of 3,332 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.