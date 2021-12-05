BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of BP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 38.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BP by 77.3% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 10,789,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

