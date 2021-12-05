Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.