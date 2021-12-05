Boralex’s (BLX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$50.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.55.

TSE BLX opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.92 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6016543 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

