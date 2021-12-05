BOOM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $96,685.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $96,685.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00239127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,438,196 coins and its circulating supply is 778,407,464 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

