BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BOAS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 479,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,574. BOA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOAS. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

