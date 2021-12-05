Blank Wallet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.36 or 0.08365921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,991.18 or 0.99495138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00078591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

