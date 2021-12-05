BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BHK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 108,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,559. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

