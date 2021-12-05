BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

