BitTorrent Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $710.43 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00136970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007923 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003185 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

