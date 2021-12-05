BitDAO Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $50.74 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

