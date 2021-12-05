Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0747 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

