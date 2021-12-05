BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.08) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.05).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $600.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,359,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

