BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

BRTX stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

In related news, VP Francisco Silva purchased 4,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Alstodt acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $63,728. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.