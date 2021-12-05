Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 10.7% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $224.00 and last traded at $224.36. 62,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,409,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.30.

Specifically, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total value of $1,311,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,882 shares of company stock worth $142,670,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

